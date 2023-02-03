NAOMI JOYCE (NEAL) HARRISON, 81, passed on Monday, January 30th, surrounded by loved ones.
Naomi Joyce Neal was born December 12, 1941, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Raymond and Lenora Rucker Neal.
She met her husband, James Harrison, in 1958. Years later, about their first meeting, James said, "We shook hands, and I'm still holding on." They married in 1959 and lived in Sissonville. They eventually built a home on Harrison Ridge in Goldtown, where Joyce still lived.
In 1975, they started the Hillbreed Family Band with their four children and performed at bluegrass festivals and fundraisers all over the region. Joyce and her family organized and performed at the annual Hillbreed for Kids charity event held every Saturday after Thanksgiving at Sissonville High School for nearly 40 years. The event raised money and toys for underprivileged children in the area. Joyce played bass, sang, and wrote several original songs that the Hillbreed recorded. On Saturday nights, when they weren't booked somewhere, the family would play music at their home and everyone was invited.
Their home on Harrison Ridge is a special place, full of so many good memories for so many people. Joyce would always say, "Come up anytime," and she meant it. She would have two pots of coffee waiting for company -- regular and decaf.
Joyce loved to read, especially anything by Stephen King. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and Sudoku. No one ever found a word that she couldn't spell, no matter how hard they tried. She loved Star Trek, Quantum Leap, and Magnum P.I. reruns. She was never far from a Dr. Pepper.
She had a deep knowledge of plants and animals, and always had flowers and vegetables growing. She never met an animal she didn't like. Over the years she took in deer, raccoons, flying squirrels, rabbits, ponies, peacocks, birds of all sorts, and any other critter that needed a little help. She loved to sit on her porch and watch the hummingbirds.
Joyce had a quiet, gentle nature---but also a wicked sense of humor---dropping the best one-liners when you would least expect it. Her kind smile will always be remembered, along with her hugs. She hugged you like she meant it. Joyce was truly loved and will be greatly missed.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Susan Wray (Roger) and sons, David Harrison (Heather) and Mark Harrison (Sandy), all of Sissonville, and her adored dog, Sally Too.
She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Ann Boggs and grandchildren, Sarah Thornton, Coda Crank, Megan Wray, Kyle Wray (Kandace), Allison Hayden, Samara Harrison, Harley Harrison, Ashley Haynes, Stephany Harrison, Joseph Harrison, Janet Beverley, Maria Crank, Josh Newhouse, and Jake Newhouse; great-grandchildren, Tyler Baldwin, Zach Baldwin, and Nate Baldwin, and Saylor Haynes; and great-great grandson, Maverick James Baldwin; and countless more family and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband (of 61 years), James; daughter; Diana CrankNewhouse; her parents; sisters, Francis Neal, Nancy Rhule, and Alice Neal; and a long line of beloved border collies named Sally.
Arrangements are being made by Waybright Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Almost Heaven Cemetery located at Spicewood Road on Harrison Ridge in Goldtown on Sunday, February 5 at 2 p.m. Brother Dana Reed will be officiating.
Special thanks to son-in-law, Roger Wray, for his loving care of Joyce this past year.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.