NAOMI JEANETTE LUIKART, 93, of Nitro went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Valley Center, South Charleston.
She was born in Nitro to the late Orville Harrison and Hazel Crouse Lyons. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Luikart; sisters, Madge Ash, Betty Bateman and June Lyons; brother, Orville "Den" Lyons.
Naomi was a homemaker and worked the old phone switchboard in Nitro years ago when Nitro only had four numbers. She was a graduate of Nitro High School where she was one of the first Majorette's for Nitro. She was also a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro.
Surviving are her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth Arthur Luikart (Sandy), David H. Luikart (Terry) and James Dana Luikart (Wendy). Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
Private services will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387
You may visit Naomi's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
