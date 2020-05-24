NAOMI MAXINE BIBBEE, age 85, of Brownsville, died May 16, 2020.
She was born February 1, 1935, in Brownsville, and was the daughter of the late Elmer David and Dora Belle Carte Clark.
Surviving: children Jessie Byrne, Jim Bibbee, Norma Bibbee, Dennis Bibbee, Tammy Bibbee and Rita Bibbee Richards; sister Edna Mae Clark; 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, from 12 noon until 1 p.m.
A graveside service, with Pastor David Bounds, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, following the visitation, at Rest Lawn Memory Gardens at Victor and the funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 1:15 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.