NAOMI OLGA SITTON, 94 of Uneeda, WV passed away November 3, 2020 at home.
She was a homemaker and a member of Christian Faith Center, she was a Christian for more than 80 years, Sunday School, piano, youth teacher, sang with the Skeens Family Singers and in church for most of her life, ticket writer for Van Auction House since 1984.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Sitton, eight brothers and sisters and infant son Carleton Sitton.
She is survived by her son; Gerald (Barbara) Sitton, daughter; Donna L. (Bill) Sitton Maynard, grandchildren; Michelle (Ron) Shumate and Charles (Kimberly) Maynard, great grandchildren; Andrew Shumate, Ben Shumate, Sarah Maynard and Billy Maynard ,and a great great grandchild; Gracelynn Maynard.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, November 5. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Daniel Holstein officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
