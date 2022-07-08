NAOMI SEBOK 96 of Seth, Boone Co., WV went to her heavenly home on July 4, 2022, after a long illness.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, W.J. "Wink" and Ardith Kinder of Seth, WV; sisters Mildred "Miggy" Kinder of Seth, WV and Anitra Verse of St. Albans, WV; her husband, Harry L. Sebok, Sr. of Seth, WV; daughters, Valerie Murray of Stone Mountain, GA, Debbie Sebok of Roswell, GA and sons, Harry L. "Butch" Sebok, Jr and Paul Sebok both of Seth, WV.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jeff Sebok and wife, Tammy of Fosterville, WV; daughter, Jennifer Freeman and husband, Jim of Peachtree Corners, GA.; very close and precious sister, Wanda Verse of Seth, WV; very close friend and former daughter-in-law, Debbie Kinder of Charleston, WV; along with 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and extended family and a host of cherished friends.
She was nicknamed "Homie" by her nephews who couldn't pronounce her name when they were younger, and they still call her that to this day.
She was employed by Boone County Schools as a cook. She was a lifelong member of the Healing Stream Baptist Church of Seth, WV and an adopted member of Keith Full Gospel Church. Things she enjoyed most in her life were her family, beach vacations, good seafood and a cold Dr. Pepper.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Healing Stream Baptist Church in Seth, WV at 1 p.m., with Rev. Stephen Chapman and Pastor June Ferrell officiating. Final resting place at Pineview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6 - 9 p.m., at the church.
Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV is serving the family.