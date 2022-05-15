Naomi (“Wunnie”) L Jefferson

NAOMI ("WUNNIE") LOVE JEFFERSON passed away peacefully holding her son's hand early in the morning of Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Born in Charleston, West Virginia in 1928 to Senator and Mrs. Charles Marion Love, Jr. Affectionately known her whole life as "Wunnie", she loved life and shared her infectious joy with others at every turn. Always quick with a smile and an encouraging word, she was the epitome of grace even during difficult times. Wunnie found the love of her life in West Virginia when she met Edward G. Jefferson who had come from England to work for the DuPont Company.
Wunnie loved music and was a gifted pianist who played by ear and was the after-dinner entertainment for her family, friends, and anytime a piano was nearby. She also loved the game of golf and played whenever the opportunity arose. But among all her passions, the most important were her family and especially her grandchildren.
She was a long time member of Christ Church Christiana Hundred, The Vicmead Hunt Club and the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America.
Wunnie is survived by her son, Andrew McKinley Jefferson, and his wife, Heather, and their two children Edward Graham Jefferson III and McKinley Frances Jefferson (Wilmington, DE). She is also survived by her grandchildren Peter Marion Jefferson (Atlanta, GA); Charles David Jefferson, Jr. (Washington, DC) and Marshall Edward Jefferson (Wilmington, NC). She is also survived by her brother and sister-in law, Mr. & Mrs. Charles M. Love III (Charleston, WV) and her sister, Lucy Skinner (Ft. Meyers, FL).
Wunnie was predeceased by her husband of 52 years Edward G. Jefferson, and her sons, Edward G. Jefferson, Jr., Charles D. Jefferson, and Peter L. Jefferson.
The family would like to thank Joan Allen and the staff at Stonegates Health Center for her wonderful care over many years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Music Program at Christ Church Christiana Hundred, Greenville, DE or to the University of Delaware, Department of Music, Newark, DE. Services will be private.