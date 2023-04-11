NATALIE SPIGEL WINOWICH, 95, known for the song and joy she brought to many, passed away peacefully just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, at the Lawlis Family Horizon Hospice center in
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, surrounded by her loved ones.
Natalie was preceded in death by her parents Nat and Leona Spigel, her brother Leo, her sister Marjorie Sokol, her spouse Morris (Gus) Mendeloff, her spouse Nicholas (Nick) Winowich, and her daughter Joanne Mendeloff Misaqi.
She is survived by her sons, Alan Mendeloff (Susan Lederman), Milwaukee, WI., Daniel Mendeloff, Long Island City, NY., her daughter Lynn Hicks (Phil), Villa Hills, KY.; her granddaughter, Lola Mendeloff (Corey Manning), Milwaukee, WI; her stepchildren Nancy Radtke (Bill), Cincinnati, OH., Nick Winowich (Joy), Albuquerque, NM., David Winowich (Shelly), Concord, MA.; her step-grandchildren Nick Radtke (Emily) and their children Will and Ellie, Batavia, OH., Jake Winowich (Alyson Clement) and their son Milo, Washington D.C., Tim Winowich, Albuquerque NM., Abby Garrett (Matt), Albuquerque, NM., Lauren Lane (Spencer), and their children Simone, Theia, and Jasper, Concord, MA., and Brian Winowich, Chicago, IL.
Natalie was born on November 13th, 1927, in New York City and raised in Roanoke, Virginia with her brother Leo and her sister Marjorie. She attended Sophie Newcomb College of Tulane University, making many friends wherever she went. She married Morris "Gus" Mendeloff in Charleston, West Virginia in 1954. Natalie loved to travel so they took many family trips around West Virginia and the country, including Florida, New York, Michigan, Canada, and Spain.
Active members of their community, Natalie joined Southmoor Country Club, and later Charleston Tennis Club. Natalie loved to play golf and tennis, but also played bridge, and helped to plan events for holidays and fundraisers at the clubs. They often hosted members of the Charleston arts community. She was also president of the Morningside Garden Club.
She supported the arts and participated actively - Natalie performed in 3 operas with local theaters (Tosca and La Boheme twice), numerous performances with the Children's Theater, her preferred role always having Queen in the title. She was especially remembered for playing the titular Snow Queen in the play by Hans Christian Andersen. She was on the Board of Chamber Music for years. She loved to sing and would say that she would sing in "any choir that would take her".
Natalie was active for more than 60 years in her local Jewish Community. She was on the Temple Israel board on and off for many years, taught at and became Superintendent of the Sunday School, was president of the Sisterhood from 1965 to 1967, and eventually became president of the congregation from 1997 to 1999. Natalie would bring her love of theatrics to her programming at the Temple - dressing up every year for Purim and infamously sporting a scuba outfit for a telling of Jonah and the Whale.
Natalie married Nicholas Winowich, in May of 1981. She was happiest when the house was full with their children, then grandchildren, and eventually great grandchildren. When they were not traveling to Europe, both enamored with the rich history there, the pair could be found officiating at local, regional, and even national track and field events.
They were both Master level officials, volunteering for 40 years at events ranging from the middle school and high school level to Olympic trials. They worked the Charleston Distance Run from its start in 1973 through 2017.
As Nick was the Director of the Charleston Library they were also avid readers, their home had books tucked into every corner and shelf. Natalie passed along her love of reading to her children and her granddaughter Lola. Many quiet afternoons were had with everyone scattered throughout the house deep into a book. Natalie was the first retiree of the Merrill Lynch office in Charleston after 15 years as the Wire Operator and other administrative positions.
She and Nick lived 42 years on Huber Road in Charleston until they moved into assisted living. After losing Nick, Natalie decided to spend her remaining time close to her family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her goal was to make it to Passover 2023 and she did by one day.
Towards the end of her life, she was cared for by many wonderful caregivers. The family would like to extend its utmost love and gratitude to Mary Hart, Shari Workman, Melody Snodgrass, and Becky Good, all of whom Natalie loved as part of her own family. She also received loving care at Kanawha Place Senior Living and Lawlis Family Horizon Hospice in Milwaukee.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 14th at Temple Israel in Charleston. A slideshow and welcome will start at 9 a.m. and the service will begin at 10 a.m. Following the service there will be a lunch at 11:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. the family will travel to Spring Hill Cemetery Hebrew Addition for the burial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to charities that were special to Natalie:
WV Broadcasting Public Radio- wvpublic.org West Virginia Symphony- wvsymphony.org
Charleston Chamber Music- charlestonchambermusic.org
Joanne Mendeloff Misaqi Challenged Athlete of the Year Award, camcfoundation@vandaliahealth.org