NATHAN "SMITTY" SMITH 36, of Webster Springs, passed away May 14, 2021. Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Spring. Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 5-8 p.m., at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.

