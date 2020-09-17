NATHANIEL KENNEDY was born March 12, 1936. He was the proud son of Dr. Carl Lemley and Jean Kennedy and grew up with his two brothers in Montgomery, WV. Kennedy Dental Office was established in 1929 by Dr. Carl Kennedy. Two of his sons, Nathaniel and Carl Kennedy were fundamental in taking their Dad's tutelage and growing the practice and various other practices to now represent a four generation dental family that is located in West Virginia.
Nathaniel was the patriarch of his family consisting of his son, David Kennedy and his daughter, Jean Kennedy and was a grandfather to his six grandchildren, Alexis, Natlie, Austin, John Paul, Michael J and Clare. He also lived to appreciate his first great granddaughter, Ms. Ella Thompson born April 15, 2019.
Nathaniel was best known for his ever present smile, his compassion for his family and the community, his love for his wife, Patricia L. Kennedy who passed on January 3, 2020 (62 years married) and his love of talking to anyone and everyone.
Nathaniel will be missed but he has a special place in Heaven due to his faith and commitment to the Presbyterian Church for 84 years. His achievements include, but are not limited to, serving on the National Board of Dental examiners, Volunteer of Habitat for Humanity, member of Steven Coventry ministries and providing free dental service to the indigent in Horry County, South Carolina for 17 years after retirement. He was nominated as "Horry Volunteer of the Year" and served as Deacon and usher at First Presbyerian of Myrtle Beach, SC.
His life on earth is just one phase of a great man and we will dearly miss him but he will be part of all of us and as his family continues to flourish. We love you Dad.