Nathaniel Kyle Wilson

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with some light snow. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.