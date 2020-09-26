Essential reporting in volatile times.

NATHANIEL KYLE WILSON, departed this life on September 11, 2020. Memorial service will be broadcast Sunday, Sept., 27 at 3:30 p.m., on Zoom. For a link to the service send an inquiry to host:diamondwindows@hotmail.com or phone 304-552-0878.