NATHANIEL KYLE WILSON, son of Samuel Lee and Barbara Ann Wilson of Hansford, WV departed this life on September 11, 2020 at 3:40 a.m., after a short illness. He was born in Charleston, WV on July 15, 1981. Most recently, Nathaniel was an Artist Assistant in NC and moved to Buckhannon, WV to pursue his creative side in art and poetry, with the aid and encouragement of dear friends.
Surviving loving family members, Parents, Samuel and Barbara Wilson of Hansford; Brother, Joshua Wilson of Hansford. Aunts and Uncles included David Wilson of Charleston, WV, Patricia Estese of Cincinnati, OH; Daniel Wilson of Crown Hill, WV; Leone and Theodore Lewis of Dunbar, WV; Jonathan and Lissa Wilson of Raleigh, NC; Rebecca and Mark Hill of Mooresville, NC; and many dear cousins, Walter Wilson, Karen and Kathy Wilson, Kennan Estese, Kendra Beiting, Keith Estese, Elizabeth and Jessica Wilson, and Morgan S. Thomas and their families.
Nathaniel attended Pratt Elementary School in Kanawha County. He attended East Bank Junior High and was in the first graduating class of Riverside High School in 2000, where he was in show choir. He attended Carver Technical Education and Career Center for two years for electrical certification. He also attended Nascar Technical Institute in Automotive and Nissan Technology in NC.
Nathaniel was affectionately called "Nate" by most and will be remembered for being loving, intuitive, and imaginative.
He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses after a heart felt examination of the secret holy bible.
Memorial service will be broadcast Sunday, Sept., 27 at 3:30 p.m., on Zoom. For a link to the service send an inquiry to host:diamondwindows@hotmail.com or phone 304-552-0878.