NAUTICE KINNEY 23. went to be with the Lord September 15, 2021. Nautice passed at CAMC Memorial Hospital due to complications from COVlD.
From the moment she was born she lived life full of joy and light. Her beautiful smile and personality touched everyone she ever met. She loved her family, going to church, school (especially Nitro High School) and her animals. She loved spending time on the river and feeding the ducks. She loved Tik Tok videos and chatting with family on messenger. Nautice was deeply loved and brought Immense happiness in everyone around her.
Nautice was preceded in death by her great-grandmother Vida Garrett; her aunt Della Garrett, and her Aunt Alice Adams.
Surviving are Nautice's mother, Nicole Garrett; her daddy, Phillip Adams Jr,; her brother, Lavidacus Adams; her grandfather, Robert Garrett; her grandmother, MaryBeth Wolfe; her grandmother, Rosemary Johnson; her grandfather, Philip Adams Sr; cousins, Lexx Hoover, Elijah Adams, and Terrence Adams.
Memorial Service in Nautice Kinney's honor will be held at a later date.
Those who wish to remember Nautice In a special way may, donate gifts in her memory to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association. Thank you all for your prayers and concerns.
Nautice is Free!
