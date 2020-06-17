Rev. NED JAY CROUCH, of South Charleston, was born on November 9, 1928, and went home to Heaven on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He was a retired minister with the Church of the Nazarene and was pastor of several churches in Kanawha and Putnam counties. He was also a retired supervisor at Valley Bell Dairy in Charleston.
Ned was preceded in death by his wife, Ottilene Crouch; his son, Ned Shaver Crouch; his mother, Mary Ester Crouch; his father, Joseph Crouch; and his sister, Olive Josephine Gray.
He leaves behind his daughters, Patricia G. Wilkerson of Franklin, TN, Diana Priestley of Cross Lanes; grandsons, Ned S. Crouch Jr., John Jay Wilkerson, Eric James Prince (Bonnie), Joseph Lee Crouch (Debbie); granddaughter, Shara Conner (Eddy); step granddaughter, Loretta Smith; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and his three cats, Scooter, Frisky, and Cassanova. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
The family requests that guest please refrain from using scents and fragrances due to allergies amongst the family, please observe social distancing and please wear a mask.