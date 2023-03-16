Thank you for Reading.

Neda Gay Thaxton Fizer
SYSTEM

NEDA GAY THAXTON FIZER born December 23, 1939 went home to be with the Lord on March 14, 2023 at home surrounded by her family after a short illness. Neda was a loving mother, grandmother, homemaker, and caregiver who dedicated her life to her family and caring for others. She was also a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and a Sissonville High School graduate.

Neda was born in Charleston WV to the late Robert and Lilly Thaxton. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul of 59 years, her twin baby Thaxton, and her sisters and brothers; Franklin, Atlee, Roy, Ronsford, Frances Whittington, Wanda Holmes, and Sharon Pinkerton.

Tags

Recommended for you