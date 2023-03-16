NEDA GAY THAXTON FIZER born December 23, 1939 went home to be with the Lord on March 14, 2023 at home surrounded by her family after a short illness. Neda was a loving mother, grandmother, homemaker, and caregiver who dedicated her life to her family and caring for others. She was also a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and a Sissonville High School graduate.
Neda was born in Charleston WV to the late Robert and Lilly Thaxton. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul of 59 years, her twin baby Thaxton, and her sisters and brothers; Franklin, Atlee, Roy, Ronsford, Frances Whittington, Wanda Holmes, and Sharon Pinkerton.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters; Tammy Fizer Bailey (Rodney) and Twanna Fizer Burnworth (Bob), Her grandchildren; Brittany, Blake, Corey, Brad, Amy, and Mark, her great grandchildren; Taylor, Cohen, Brayden, Calaiha, Desmond, Brooke, Everleigh, Mylah, and Marke, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the staff at Hospice Care for their exceptional care and kindness they provided. The family requests donations be made to Hospice Care in her memory.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, 1325 Washington St. West Charleston. Entombment will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.