NEDRA L. ABBOTT, 75, of Van, WV went home to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Vivian (Skeens) Reed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Laurence; two sons, Larry Abbott and Eric (Allison) Abbott; daughter, Stephanie (Chuck) Gibson; five grandsons, Tony, Alex, Kobe, Kian and Kason; she is also survived by two sisters, Anna Gaye Gianaris of Wharton, WV and Sharon (Lawrence) Ashoff of Tampa, FL.
Nedra was a member of Freedie Freewill Baptist Church in Van. She was a retired employee from Boone County Schools where she worked as a cook and teacher's aide.
Nedra enjoyed going to church, the beach, reading books, working puzzles and spending time with family and friends.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, November 12, Danville Memorial Park, Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV with Steve Burns officiating.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the Abbott family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.