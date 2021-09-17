NEIL RONALD GINGERICH, 89, of Dunbar, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was born at home on November 1, 1931 in St. Agatha, Ontario, Canada to the late Edmund G. and Anna G. Roth Gingerich.
Neil was the loving husband for 66 years to his wife, Edith and together they raised their four children, Zoe, Mark (Leah), James (Dreama), and Michael (Martha). He was also Grandpa to Alexander Logan, Millie Elaine, Joshua Robert, Joshua Ryan, Sarah Joy, Matthew Evan, Jeremiah Randall, Mae Elizabeth, Jessica Ann, and Malcom Edward; and six great-grandchildren.
Neil's family also included his siblings and their spouses, Norma Rosetta (Jonas), Nevin Ray (Wanda), Naomi Ruth (Victor), Norraine Rosanna (Chuck), Newton Roy (Grace), Nelda Rosmund (Doug) and Nathan Robert (Marlene); in-laws, Louis and Arlene Nussbaum; their offspring, Betty (Eli), Doris (Ed), Kenneth (Doralee), Gordon (Marjorie), Claire (Lula), Earl (Ruth), Evelyn (Kester) and Norman (Judith); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Some are still in this broken world, others in the next, as we anticipate meeting "in the air" with Jesus and being together again in the new heaven and earth where there will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain in our resurrected bodies. Where God will wipe every tear from our eyes and heal our broken hearts. Come Lord Jesus!
Dad You made it easy, Dad For me to believe in God. You made it easy, Dad To know that God Loves me. You made it easy, Dad To trust in God's goodness. By your gentle authenticity. You made it easy, Dad To believe that God thinks of me tenderly. You made it easy, Dad To believe that God hears me and That his heart is inclined towards me. You made it easier, Dad To face life with courage, Dad By your courage. Thanks you Dad for loving us. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 20, at Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar with Rev. Jarrod Caltrider officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.
A live stream will be available to view on Dunbar United Methodist Church's Facebook page.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.