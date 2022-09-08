Nelda M. Spratt Sep 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NELDA M. SPRATT, 87, of Danville, W.Va., died Sept. 6. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville. Visitation will be one hour before service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Service Danville Funeral Home Visitation Nelda M. Spratt W.va. Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert Lanham Garland Lee Hayes Blank Tara Michelle Elmore Elizabeth Hensley Blank Robert E. L. Greene II Carolyn Lynn Huffman Blank Okey Lee Edens Blank Virginia Grace Groves Sue Ellen Fowler Blank Jane Hanna Settle Norris Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister