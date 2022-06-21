Thank you for Reading.

NELDA MAE RARDIN, 87, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away June 16, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

Funeral Services were held at 4 p.m. June 20. Burial followed at the Ravenswood Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by email to roush94@yahoo.com or on Roush Funeral Home's Facebook page.

