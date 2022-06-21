Nelda Mae Rardin Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NELDA MAE RARDIN, 87, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away June 16, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.Funeral Services were held at 4 p.m. June 20. Burial followed at the Ravenswood Cemetery.Condolences may be expressed by email to roush94@yahoo.com or on Roush Funeral Home's Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Condolence Ravenswood Cemetery Internet Email Burial Funeral Service Wv Parkersburg Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Paul Stephen Miller Richard Hanson Sr. Chapman Edward Dillon Jr. David Cleon Groff Timothy Dale Riddle Blank Keith Everett Conant Jr. Timothy Dewayne “Turk" Thomas Nora Lucinda “Puggy” Harrah Dorothy Louise Wolfe Brooks Donna Jean Atkinson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 21, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says