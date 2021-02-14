Nell Frances Spade

NELL FRANCES LYNCH SPADE, 94, formerly of Culloden, went to her heavenly home on February 5, 2021. Nell was born to John Henry and Ethel Dawson Lynch on March 18, 1926 in Charleston, WV.
She had a loving family of 8 brothers and sisters and was preceded in death by two of her sons, Tim (LuAnn), Norvell "Sam" (Connie), daughter in law Theresa, and granddaughter Sharon.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Rick, Jeff (Karen), Betty Spade Barnett (Gary), and brother John Charles Lynch (Nancy). She is also survived by her grandchildren; Sam, Matt, Aaron (Trish), Eric (Tia), Holly (Earl), Jeffrey (Jennifer), Christopher (Joanna), Nathaniel (Sarah), Zach (Brittany), Mandy, Shannon (Jordan), and Joey. She had 21 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was a longtime member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Nell had many fond memories she would share from her working days at Sovine's Foodland in Culloden and was sometimes lovingly called "Nellie of the Deli" by customers and friends. Her family would like to extend a "Special Thanks" to the staff, doctors, nurses, and CNA's at Genesis Health Care - Putnam Center, Hurricane, for their friendship and care.
And with honoring her wishes there will be a private service.
