NELLE RATRIE CHILTON died peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 16, 2020.
Born in Charleston, W.Va., to Turner and Mary Price Dickinson Ratrie on May 25, 1939, she grew up in Winter Park, Fla., with summers spent on family farms in Malden, W.Va., and Culpeper, Va. A graduate of The Baldwin School, she attended Hollins College (now Hollins University) and graduated from Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston).
In 1959, Nelle married William Ruffner Chilton. They moved to Ann Arbor, Mich., where she raised five children and developed her enthusiasm for social activism, community development, and advocacy for women and families. She earned a master's degree in social work at the University of Michigan and practiced in the field of family counseling for several years.
Nelle and her children moved back to Charleston in 1977, where she followed in the footsteps of her parents in eventually managing the family business as president of Dickinson Fuel Company and actively serving on the board of directors of One Valley Bancorp (formerly Kanawha Valley Bank). After One Valley merged into Branch Banking and Trust (BB&T), she joined the corporate board of BB&T (now Truist) and was the only female director when she joined the board. She served as a BB&T corporate director until her retirement in 2009. She also served as a director on the boards of the BB&T Foundation in West Virginia and the local BB&T Advisory Board. She was particularly dedicated to the success of BB&T's Community Reinvestment Act as an engine to drive community development. Nelle was vice president of TerraCo and TerraCare and a longtime director of Dingess-Rum Properties. She was a founding member of the WV Land and Mineral Owners Association, serving in the roles of co-chair and president.
As a social worker turned businesswoman who was deeply committed to her family, her family businesses, and her community, Nelle was always finding ways to make a positive impact in the Kanawha Valley.
Nelle was passionate about the value of education and lifelong learning. During her thirty-four years of involvement with the Kanawha County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Kanawha County, she was instrumental in guiding the vision and longterm planning for the library. She served as a trustee of the University of Charleston (UC) and was a founding member of UC's WV Drug Intervention Institute.
Nelle was particularly dedicated to the development of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation (TGKVF). For more than a decade, she served as a trustee of TGKVF, including a term as chairman of the board during a transformational stage of its institutional development, when the leadership, through community collaboration, charted a new course for the future of the foundation. She was also a longtime chair of the Program Committee, was active on TGKVF's Advisory Committee, and was a founding member of the CC Dickinson Family Giving Circle.
Nelle served on the CAMC Health System board of trustees and as chair of CAMC's Planning and Public Policy committee. Many other organizations benefited from Nelle's community commitment, including Charleston Area Alliance, Herscher Foundation, Kanawha Institute for Social Research and Action, Sunrise Museum, WV Center for Civic Life, and Charleston Renaissance. She was recognized as a YWCA Woman of Achievement and as a recipient of the YMCA's Spirit of the Valley award.
In her later years, Nelle embraced the management methodology of Dr. Ichak Adizes and she formed a strong bond with the Adizes Institute community, with whom she shared a similar worldview which emphasizes the importance of mutual trust and respect in creating an environment which enables all voices to be heard and best decisions to be reached and implemented. Nelle effectively utilized this methodology within her family and her business.
Nelle was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church for many years. In addition to her civic work, Nelle was an eager student of nature, animals, books, film, travel, gardening and cooking. She was a creative spirit who loved art and music. Coming together and sharing with those of kindred passions was her joy.
As a lifelong equestrian, Nelle sought to provide education opportunities and fellowship to the riding community, serving significant roles in the Kanawha Sport Horse Association and the Davis Creek chapter of the U.S. Pony Club.
She pursued her great love of the outdoors with gusto, becoming a Master Naturalist and a Master Gardener, as well as a knowledgeable mycologist. Her interest in conservation and stewardship was reflected in her lifestyle and also in her associations with other like-minded people in the WV Mushroom Club, the Davis Creek Watershed Association, and the Kanawha Garden Club, where she served as chair of its Conservation Committee.
Nelle was a fearless trailblazer in so many ways, whether as a woman of achievement in the business community, or helping to start new community initiatives, or trying something new in the kitchen, or forging new paths on horseback. She was a mentor to many and a friend to all. To be Nelle's friend meant she was one hundred percent with you and ready to help in any way. She accepted everyone with an open mind and without judgment, always listened, always cared and never failed to give her honest, well thought out opinion when asked. She will be missed by her many friends but leaves a wealth of knowledge shared and a legacy of living a singularly good, curiosity filled, well loved life.
Nelle was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Turner Rust Ratrie Jr; and her daughter, Keith Ratrie Chilton.
She is survived by her sisters, Keith Ratrie Straw (Jim) of Philadelphia and Mary Ratrie Wick (John III) of Richmond; her sister-in-law, Nina Ratrie Peyton of Charleston; her children, Robert Ruffner Chilton of Howell, N.J., Nelle Dickinson Chilton Jamieson (Rick) of Ann Arbor, Cynthia Chilton Barrett of Charleston, and William Lewis Chilton (Ashley) of Charles Town, W.Va.; her former husband and father of her children, William Ruffner Chilton of Ann Arbor; her grandchildren, Elisabeth Reid Jamieson, Julia Dickinson Barrett, Anna Heistad Barrett, John Edward Barrett, and William Thomas Chilton; and her nieces and nephews, whom she loved as her own.
Special thanks to all those who cared for Nelle during the last years of her life, particularly the staff of the CAMC Cancer Center, of HospiceCare, and, especially, Brenda Fields and Janie Bailey.
For those wishing to honor Nelle's memory with a gift, the family suggests contributing to The Library Foundation of Kanawha County (kanawhalibrary.org/get-involved/support-us/) 123 Capitol St., Charleston, WV 25301 or The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation (www.tgkvf.org) P.O. Box 3041, Charleston, WV 25331.
In this time of quarantine, the family extends its gratitude for the many gestures of love, friendship and support. We look forward to celebrating Nelle's life together at a future date.