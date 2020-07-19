NELLIE BLY WORLLEDGE LOSH, 60, of Daytona Beach, FL, formerly of Mt. Lookout, WV, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Private graveside services were held in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel at Victor. Entombment followed under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.