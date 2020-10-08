NELLIE E. HARPER left this earthly life for an eternal home in Heaven on October 6, 2020. She passed peacefully with her loved ones and family by her bedside. She was a christian and was a member of the Dunbar United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Harper on September 23, 2020, parents, Amos and Bertha Miller, sisters Bonnie Mooney, Betty Buscher, brothers, Austin Miller, and Butch Miller, and son-in-law Steve Cobb.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Ronald H. Harper (Kathy), Annette Williams (Ronnie), Natalie Cobb and fianc , Wayne McMills, Kelly Heidenreich (Wil). grandchildren: Jason Harper (Shannon) Shane Harper, Stephanie Goffaux (Ed), Jillian Haynes (Greg), Bethann Fiddler (Aaron), Lee Greuber and fianc , Kanisha Booker, Joshua Cobb (Kristina), and 12 great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to the graveside service to be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 9, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, with Pastor Rick Dye, officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Care at www.hospicecarewv.org or to 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West Charleston WV 25387.
