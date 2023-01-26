Nellie Irene Slone Harris Jan 26, 2023 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NELLIE IRENE SLONE HARRIS 75 of West Hamlin, WV passed away on January 24, 2023. There will be a private family service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv West Hamlin Irene Slone Harris Funeral Home Service Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Marian Virginia Frazier Susan Kaye Blair Teresa Craigo Humphreys John Edward “Johnny” Null Theresa Lynn Edwards Mobley Michael T. James Charles L. Reynolds Judith Ann Bennett Arthur Jennie Elaine Chase Andrew Southworth III Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 26, 2023 Daily Mail WV The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program The Hub: Seeking rural partners for building communities Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl