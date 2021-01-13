NELLIE JEAN BAILEY, 89, of Charleston, WV, passed away at home on January 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Born November 18, 1931 in Duck, WV, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Strickland Duffield. Nellie moved to Charleston in 1954 and began working at Valley Bell Dairy where she met Charles, the love of her life. They wed in June of 1959 and were married for 59 and a half years when Charles passed away in 2018. Together they raised three girls who later blessed them with four grandchildren. Their family was always close, and they spent many summers together camping or vacationing at the beach. Nellie loved having all of her children and grandchildren together. Another favorite pastime of Nellie's was just to be outside whether it was doing yard work, gardening, or feeding the birds and squirrels. She was frequently seen in her yard pulling weeds, mowing grass or raking leaves in the fall. She took great pride in her yard. In addition to her parents and husband, Nellie was preceded in death by her siblings, Edna Kersey, Barbara Smith, Richard Duffield and Fannie Mollohan.
She is survived by her daughters, Drenda (Rick) Bumgardner of Sissonville, Linda (Danis) Willard of Julian, NC, and Lori (Jason Ward) Otey of Charleston; grandchildren, Cory Good of Louisville, KY, Chris Good of Sissonville, and Bailey Otey and Riley Otey both of Charleston; step-grandchildren Jessica Bumgardner, Jamie Ward and Jacob Ward; brother, Charles (Patty) Duffield of Summersville, WV; sisters, Emma Lou Patitucci of Marlton, NJ and Susan Ramsey of Gassaway, WV; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Kellie Whoolery, PA-C at Family Health Associates of Kanawha Valley for the excellent care provided over the years. The family would also like to recognize and thank Candace Henson, RN at HospiceCare for the professional, warm and compassionate care she provided not only to our mother in her final days, but to our entire family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, EV 25387.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, with Pastor Mike Harper, officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing will be required for those that attend. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.
