NELLIE JO CARUTHERS, 83, of Ashford met Jesus on September 27, 2020 following a long illness.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Harry and Mary Wiseman.
Surviving are her loving husband of 65 years, Charles Caruthers of Ashford; loving daughters, Cathy Caruthers of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, Shari Meadows and her husband, Ronnie of Ashford; grandchildren, Linsy Meadows, Reagan Casto and husband, Justin, and Zachary Meadows; great grand babies, Grayson and Charley Rae Casto all of Ashford; siblings, Frances Hannigan, Don Wiseman and wife, Rita all of Belle, Larry Wiseman and wife, Llaina of Belleview, West Virginia and Brenda Thomas of High Point, North Carolina.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Jagannath, for his many years of care and compassion, to Pastor Richard Harold, for his many prayers, visits and for being a good shepherd, thank you to mom's Hospice family, including nurses, Melanie Martin, Libby Smith and Lynn Malosky, and a special thanks to caregiver, Sherri Sharps, a true angel sent from Heaven. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West Charleston, West Virginia 25387.
