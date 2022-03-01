NELLIE SUE MITCHELL, 76, of Bomont went home to be with the Lord Saturday February 26, 2022 at home after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Jasper Edsel Strickland and Kathleen Grass Strickland. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Eshimal (Tobe) Dempsie Mitchell, mother-in-law, Amanda May Mitchell; sisters, Mary Bolles, Katherine Zacharias, Nancy Sloan and Betty Booth; brothers, Garland, James L.., Daulton, Bobby, Donald Ray, Larry N., Harry and a half-brother, Dalford Blankenship; sons, David Wayne and James Alvin; grandson, Derek Kincaid.
She was a saved Christian and a retired cook at Kopper Kettle.
Nellie is survived by: husband, William Chilton "Toon" Mitchell; son, Michael Neal Mitchell (Christine); daughter, Beverly Jean Brown (Timothy); grandson, James Austin Mitchell (Amanda); brother, Danny Strickland (Barb); grandchildren, Trey, David, Garin Kincaid, Michael, Joshua, Nathaniel Mitchell, Andy Elijah Mitchell and Logan Ensinger; and 12 great grandchildren.
The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday March 2, at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday March 3, at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin with Pastor Tobby Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in King Mullins Cemetery Bomont. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.