NELLY CABASCANGO BAGYI, 88, of Charleston, WV, passed away on November 20th. She was born in Otavalo, Ecuador on December 20, 1933 to Cesar and Ines Cabascango.
On September 26, 1959, Nelly married the love of her life, Nicholas Bagyi. Together they raised a family, they traveled the world, and they shared an undeniable and pure love for many years. Nelly gave birth to two boys, Nick and Leslie. She was a devoted wife and mother, who spent every day nurturing and providing for her family. She also showed that same love and compassion to her three grandchildren. Nelly cared deeply for those in her life. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was.
Nelly was proceeded in death by her husband, Nicholas Bagyi: her parents, Cesar and Ines Cabascango; and brother, Cesar Cabascango.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Nick (Tammy) Bagyi of Charlotte, North Carolina and Leslie Bagyi of Charleston, WV; Grandsons, Jon Bagyi and Steven Bagyi of Charlotte, North Carolina; Granddaughter, Ava Bagyi of Charleston, South Carolina; Sisters, Enoe McDonough of Chicago, Illinois and Zulma Buitron of Quito, Ecuador; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The Bagyi family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Perez family and Lowe family for a lifetime of friendship and assistance in caring for Nelly; Julie Ciccarello, for keeping Nelly's hair always styled, as she would have it no other way; David Hoyer, for being an exceptional neighbor; Casey (who Nelly often called her third son) and Tammy Robinson, for being extraordinary friends; James Williams and Nathan Williams, for caring for Nelly like they would their own mother; and Brent Wilson, a lifelong best friend of Nick, who has always loved and supported the Bagyi family, especially Nelly.
The family is respecting Nelly's wishes of not having a service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Nelly to the Union Mission and the Salvation Army in Charleston, WV.