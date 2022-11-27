Thank you for Reading.

NELLY CABASCANGO BAGYI, 88, of Charleston, WV, passed away on November 20th. She was born in Otavalo, Ecuador on December 20, 1933 to Cesar and Ines Cabascango.

On September 26, 1959, Nelly married the love of her life, Nicholas Bagyi. Together they raised a family, they traveled the world, and they shared an undeniable and pure love for many years. Nelly gave birth to two boys, Nick and Leslie. She was a devoted wife and mother, who spent every day nurturing and providing for her family. She also showed that same love and compassion to her three grandchildren. Nelly cared deeply for those in her life. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was.

