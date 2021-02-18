Nelson Davis Jr

NELSON GARLAND DAVIS JR. 52, of Clay, passed away at home on February 11, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his dad Nelson Davis Sr., an infant sister, and niece Brittany Nicole Bunting.
He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Davis, son Adam Davis, brother John Davis (Alisha), sisters Delores Davis Bunting (Randy) and Debbie Davis, and several nieces and nephews.
According to Nelson's wishes, there will be no services.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Davis family.