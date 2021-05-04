NETTIE YVONNE SISSIE LAMBERT, of Branchland, WV was born on May 5, 1951 and passed away May 2, 2021 at the age of Sixty Nine years, Eleven months and Twenty Seven days. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 6 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Adkins Hager Cemetery, Branchland, WV.
