NEVA B. STUMP, 82, passed away May 20, 2021. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will Follow in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, WV. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
