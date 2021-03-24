NEVA FAYE BAILEY, 84, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on March 20, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. Born on March 6, 1937 in Kanawha County, she was the daughter of the late Wilber Edgar Goff and Anna Oma Olive Rhodes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Basil Bailey and her brothers, Edward, Jamie, Bobby and Gary.
Neva attended the New Testament Community Church in Charleston and worked as a surgical tech for Statts Hospital, CAMC, the general division and retired from CAMC Memorial.
She is survived by her daughters, Judith (Richard) Slater, Kim (Doug) Friend, and Candy (Joe) High; brother, Bernard "Bubby" Goff; grandchildren, Andrea (Kevin) Goff, Brady Slater, Bailey High, JoJo High and Austin High, and great-grandchildren, Micah and Daniel Goff and Clint Slater.
Due to Covid, funeral services will be held privately for the family. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com