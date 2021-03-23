NEVA FAYE BAILEY, 84, of Charleston, passed away on March 20, 2021. Funeral services will be held privately for the family at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.