Neva Marlene Maynor

Neva Marlene Maynor
SYSTEM

NEVA MARLENE MAYNOR, 56, of Belle, passed away March 26, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a long battle with Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

She was a retired bill drafting clerk for the West Virginia State Legislative Services and a member of the Belle Church of the Nazarene.

Preceding her in death was her father, Thomas White.

Surviving are her husband, Jeffrey Maynor; daughters, Brittany and Kayla Maynor; mother, Tressie White; brother, Frank White; sister, Kim Statome; and grandchildren, Hayden, Jillian and Stormiee Maynor.

In keeping with Neva's final cremation wishes, there will be a memorial service at a later date.

Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, March 29, 2020

Clevenger, Ralph - Noon, Hodam Creek Cemetery, Hacker Valley.

Fox, Etta - 2 p.m., Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.