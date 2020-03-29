NEVA MARLENE MAYNOR, 56, of Belle, passed away March 26, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a long battle with Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.
She was a retired bill drafting clerk for the West Virginia State Legislative Services and a member of the Belle Church of the Nazarene.
Preceding her in death was her father, Thomas White.
Surviving are her husband, Jeffrey Maynor; daughters, Brittany and Kayla Maynor; mother, Tressie White; brother, Frank White; sister, Kim Statome; and grandchildren, Hayden, Jillian and Stormiee Maynor.
In keeping with Neva's final cremation wishes, there will be a memorial service at a later date.
