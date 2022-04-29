NICHOLAS CLARK MURAD, 27, of South Charleston passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital from surgery complications.
He was greeted in heaven by his mother, Mary Beth Murad; maternal grandparents, James and lmogene Clark; paternal grandparents, George and Louise Murad; and Uncle, Richard Murad.
He is survived by his father, Roger Murad; sister, Emilee Murad; brother, George Ragie Murad; nephew, Cooper; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nick was a graduate of Capital High School and attended Ben Franklin Career Center where he earned his certificate in HVAC. He was a very talented artist and loved music. He knew just about any song there was to know. He also loved working on cars. He could teach himself how to do anything by watching. Nick will always have a one of a kind soul. You will be greatly missed.
"The good times of today, are the sad thoughts of tomorrow"- Bob Marley
A service to Honor the Life of Nicholas will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, with Father Joseph Hazar officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. George Foundation, PO Box 2044 Charleston, WV 25327.
Memories of Nicholas may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.