NICHOLAS DAVID ADKINS, age 42, of Racine, WV, unexpectedly went home to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, June 3. He was born on December 31, 1978, to Hub and Rochelle Adkins of Ashford.
Nick was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Keister and Janet Adkins of Ashford. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lawrence Dolin of Foster and Betty Dolin of Ashford and cousin, Bubby Myers.
Nicholas is survived by the love of his life, his wife Tammy Adkins; his parents, Hub and Rochelle Adkins of Ashford; his mother and father-in-law, Robin and Bill Redmon of South Charleston; sister Nichole (Frank) Chambers of Foster; sister-in-law, Teresa (Aaron) Harper of Twilight; brother-in-law, William (Abby) Redmon of South Charleston. He is also survived by his children, Keely Shaffer, David Adkins, Katelyn Adkins, Braden Morton, Nicki Adkins, and Isaac Adkins. He is also survived by three nieces, one nephew, aunts, uncles, and a host of friends.
The most important thing to Nick was spending every moment possible with his wife and children. Nick was a devoted father, husband, son, uncle, and brother. He enjoyed camping, fishing, trips to the beach, and was an avid hunter. He was a spiritual man and was involved in many activities at Rumble Community Baptist Church in Ashford, where he was a faithful and devoted member.
He worked for Alpha at Horse Creek Mine in Raleigh County and loved his fellow miners like brothers. Anyone who was blessed enough to know Nick knew of his outgoing personality, his ability to make anyone laugh, and his love and devotion to God and his family. He will be terribly missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service is scheduled at Noon, Tuesday, June 8, at Rumble Community Baptist Church, Ashford, with Pastor Richard Harold officiating. Graveside service will follow directly after at Dolin Family Cemetery, Foster. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.