NICHOLAS JOE MCKNIGHT, born on March 24, 1979 at the age of 41 years old, Nicky passed away into his Heavenly Fathers arms on August 23, 2020.
The world lost a wonderful, brilliant, strong and free spirited man. We will miss his laughter, his jokes and sense of humor. He would help anyone he could.
He was preceded in death by his father, Danny McKnight, grandfather William McKnight, grandmother Juanita McKnight, and uncle Kenneth McKnight.
Left to cherish his memory are his three beautiful daughters; Emma McKnight, Chole McKnight, and Haleigh, his mothers heart is broken but she know he is with our eternal Father, mother; Mearlene Thompson her partner Jack Dykes, sister ;Billie Jo ( Michael) Conley, brother; Tommy (Layla Maney), brother; Brandon (Alishia Napier), and sister, Taylor McKnight. He had a host of nieces and nephews.
Nicky worked in the mines for a few years then worked for the pipeline in Ohio, but his favorite job was working for Thorough Bred Construction in Ohio. He enjoyed working with the guys and making good friends. He like joking with them and making everyone laugh. It helped them all get through their work day, through the heat and hot sun. He really cared about you Thorough Bred guys. He loved all his family and friends and will be so very missed.
He will be cremated. Services will be at Foster, WV at his mother's home September 12, 2020. Friends may come anytime but please wear a mask. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the McKnight family.