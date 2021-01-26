NICHOLAS STONE, 85, of Robson passed from this life to his eternal home on January 23, 2021. He was born in Lizemore on September 27, 1935 to the late William Bryant and Donna Mae Jones Stone. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by four siblings.
He attended the Hughes Creek Community Church where he sang in the choir and was a soloist. He was also a member of the Happy Harmony Trio.
He was retired from Mountaineer Manufacturing, Smithers, and also worked for Marathon Coal Bit Company and was the owner of Armstrong Creek Machine Shop. In his past time, he enjoyed woodworking and loved cutting grass.
He is survived by his wife Betty Wood Stone; son Roland Stone and wife Wanda of Robson; grandchildren Keri Lynn Riedel, David Aaron Stone, William Jacob Stone; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers Jack Stone of Lizemore, Mike Stone of Elyria, OH.; sisters Nell Jean Simpson of Montrose, GA., Leatrice Nichols of Lizemore, Nadine Brown of Belva, and Brenda Carver of Glen Ferris.
Service will be at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Gary H. Tucker officiating. Entombment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity. Friends may call from 10AM till time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic everyone is expected to follow the guidelines outlined by the CDC and practice social distancing and wear a mask.
