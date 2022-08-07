NICK ARVON went home to be with his Heavenly Father on August 2, 2022, with his family by his side, at the age of 92.
Nick is survived by his wife, Mary Jane of Charleston; daughters Athena (Bill) of Waynesboro, VA and Christina (Terri) of Charleston; sons Nicholas (Tracy) of South Charleston, and Tony (Steve) of Tornado; grandchildren, Michelle (Brad) Cantley of Charles Town, Stephanie Stavrakis of Fosterville, Dr. Jessica Arvon of Morgantown, and Nathan Arvon of South Charleston. His great grandchildren are Dakota, Kaylie, and Shaylen Pettry; Lexie Lowe; and Morgan, Megan, and Blaise Cantley; twin brother Manuel (Jean) Arvon, sister Sophia Arvon Fincham, brother-in-laws Bob Price and Tony Rosso, and sister-in-law Ella Sue Arvon. Also surviving are twelve nieces and nephews, fifteen great nieces and nephews, and eight great-great nieces and nephews.
Nick was born on October 26, 1929 to Pete and Beulah Arvon. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1948. He enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict in 1950. Nick served four years in the United States Navy, Quartermaster Second Class, and was very proud to be a Korean War Veteran. After the Navy, he attended Morris Harvey College and began his career in finance and accounting. He worked for the Whitesville State Bank for several years, then began a 46-year career in public service with the State of West Virginia Legislative Auditors Office. His commitment to the work of the West Virginia Legislature was very strong, and he continued for many years to forego his retirement to help carry out the public purpose, retiring at the age of 76.
He enjoyed representing the Legislative Auditors Office as a staff member of the American Legion Mountaineer Boys' State at Jackson's Mill where he worked year after year with the Boys' State Governor and Board of Public Works on developing budgets. He was proud to be involved in educating people about city, county, and state governments. Nick also enjoyed working the election polls during primary and general elections, serving on the Whitesville Town Council for many years and being active in his local Lions Club.
Before and during his career, he also worked alongside his parents, brothers and sisters in the family businesses in Whitesville, including Arvon's Floral which is still in business today. He loved growing up in Whitesville and helping his family and community. Integrity, hard work and respect for others were his core principles and very important to him. He always focused on the good in people and he will be dearly missed.
As each of his family members, Nick was very patriotic and proud of his heritage, his family, and his country. His love for his country was instilled in him and his family by his mother, Beulah, and father, Pete who were Greek Immigrants. Nick's parents loved America and stressed to all of their children the importance of respecting our flag, country and those who served to protect our country. When they heard the Star-Spangled Banner, the children were taught to stand with their hands over their hearts until it was finished, even if they were in bed.
Nick was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, former member of the Sylvester Baptist Church.
Service will be 12 Noon, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.