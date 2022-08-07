Thank you for Reading.

NICK ARVON went home to be with his Heavenly Father on August 2, 2022, with his family by his side, at the age of 92.

Nick is survived by his wife, Mary Jane of Charleston; daughters Athena (Bill) of Waynesboro, VA and Christina (Terri) of Charleston; sons Nicholas (Tracy) of South Charleston, and Tony (Steve) of Tornado; grandchildren, Michelle (Brad) Cantley of Charles Town, Stephanie Stavrakis of Fosterville, Dr. Jessica Arvon of Morgantown, and Nathan Arvon of South Charleston. His great grandchildren are Dakota, Kaylie, and Shaylen Pettry; Lexie Lowe; and Morgan, Megan, and Blaise Cantley; twin brother Manuel (Jean) Arvon, sister Sophia Arvon Fincham, brother-in-laws Bob Price and Tony Rosso, and sister-in-law Ella Sue Arvon. Also surviving are twelve nieces and nephews, fifteen great nieces and nephews, and eight great-great nieces and nephews.

