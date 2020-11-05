NIKKI SUZANNE CLAY, 39, of Hamlin, WV passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday November 2, 2020 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born March 18, 1981. Nikki was a graduate of Hamlin High School in 2002. She attended Hamlin United Methodist Church. Nikki's life was short but she enjoyed it to the fullest. She was very content to watch TV, write and read. She loved riding ATV's with Kellan and Jacey and fishing on the boat with Mom and Gary and eating at Bob Evans with Dad and Clara. Nikki loved her family and had a great sense of humor.
Nikki is survived by her parents, Myra and Gary Elkins and Bill and Clara Clay; stepsister, Stacy (Richie) Carey; four nieces and nephews, Kellan and Jacey Smith, and Landon and Laynee Carey; a host of aunts and uncles and cousins; a very special person, Bina McComas who Nikki loved very much.
To honor Nikki in lieu of flowers please donate to Lincoln County Board of Education CARES Program to assist with feeding and caring of students of Lincoln County, 10 Marland Ave., Hamlin, WV 25523. Due to Covid-19 concerns there will be a private graveside service on Friday with Pastor Bob Fulton officiating. Condolences can be sent to www.handleyfh.com.