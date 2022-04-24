NILA ELLEN DORSEY FORREN, 93, of Summersville West Virginia passed away Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley with her loving family by her side. She was the youngest of 12 children, born October 1, 1928 to the late Otto Edward and Polina Anges Dorsey of Sparks. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Gilbert Forren.
Nila is survived by her daughter, Ellen Moyers Davis (Frank), son Timothy Forren (Jeffrey), treasured grandsons Gilbert Moyers (Christina), Clifford Moyers (Jen) and the light of her life, great grandson Griffin Moyers.
Nila attended Marshall University and Morris Harvey College but ultimately received her diploma from Glenville State College where she graduated with a degree in education. She was a lifelong educator, teaching for over 40 years in the Nicholas County School System. Nila was an avid animal protector and loved taking care of all animals and her beloved pets. Some of her many hobbies included gardening, watching WVU sports and the Lord. She accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and devoted her life to His service. She was a member of Dotson Simpson United Methodist Church.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Summersville Regional Med Center ICU and the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday April 30 in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville. Burial will follow in the Dotson-Simpson Cemetery at Keslers Cross Lanes. Friends may call at the funeral chapel from 11 a.m., until service time on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Nicholas County Animal Shelter, 229 Stadium Drive, Summersville, WV 26651 or to the Nicholas County Senior Center, 151 Sids Way, Summersville, WV 26651.