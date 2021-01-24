NINA A. FURRY, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother departed this world January 17, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur Francis Slack and Martha Eve (Derrick) Slack, nine siblings, and Dana V. Furry her husband of 58 years.
She is survived by her sister Eva (Slack) Mullins, and her progenies: John C. Furry and his children: Scott Furry (Candace); Deena Corron (Sean); and John Furry (Katherine) and their children John and Landon. Katherine A. Adkins (Fred) and her children: Aaron Adkins; Carrie Fletcher (Clayton) and their children Vincent and Julian; and Curtis Adkins (Sally) and daughter Aubrey. Erra R. Furry (Rhonda) and his children: Misty Fuller and her daughter Kyra; and Nathan Furry.
Nina was born and lived most of her life along Elk River. She was a graduate of Clendenin High School (1950). She worked in local banks including Farmers & Citizens, Elk National Bank, and retired from Chase. She was a member and saved at Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle, and baptized in Elk River. In 2018 she moved to Virginia where she attended Union United Methodist Church until she moved into Cardinal Senior Living.
There will be no public visitation. The service and graveside commitment will be restricted to family members. Pastor Lee Swor will be officiating. Nina's earthly journey will end beside her husband at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Nina's name to your home church.
Arrangements are in the care of Matics Funeral Home, 8539 Elk River Road North, Clendenin, WV, 25045. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com