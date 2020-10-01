Nina Fern Smith

NINA FERN SANSON-SMITH, 88, a lifelong resident of St. Albans, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 following a long illness.
Nina was a graduate of St. Albans High School, Class of 1951where she was a cheerleader and Miss Red Dragon. Nina cherished her classmates and her memories of those special years. She always enjoyed and looked forward to the Class Reunions of SAHS - Class of 1951.
Nina was also retired from Kanawha County Schools after twenty years of faithful service where she was a cook at Central Elementary School here in St. Albans. Besides doting on her husband, children, and grandchildren, Nina's favorite pastime was cooking for her family and friend's. Her specialty was bread-making and of course, the infamous "school rolls." Pepperoni rolls and cinnamon rolls were pretty well-known as well! There was nothing that made her happier than family and friends around her table. She dearly loved cooking and it truly was her expertise.
Nina is survived by three children. Son, Gregory J. (Joe) Smith (Donna), and daughters, Gina Smith-Stepp and Susan (Rodney) all of St. Albans. She is also survived by two grandsons whom she adored, Michael Joe (Meagan) of St. Albans and Steven Lee (Michelle) of Cary, North Carolina. In addition she had two great-grandchildren, Mila Jo and Jonah, who were the absolute lights of her life. Nina is also survived by five nieces and five nephews and a host of great nieces and great nephews, as well.
Nina was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Billy Joe (B.J.) Smith, as well as her parents, Albert E. Sanson and Margie Ellen McCallister-Sanson. Six siblings also preceded her in death. Sister's: Reba Mae Goode and Verba Marie Waldorf. Brother's: A. Clarence, James Clay, Harold Ruffner and Edgar Ross Sanson.
The family wishes to thank her "Earth Angels" Debra Roberts and Jennifer Russell-Waddell who were the absolute Hands and Feet of the Good Lord, and also, Hospice Nurse Brittani Lynch, who displayed such loving care and dedication. In addition, Hospice is greatly appreciated for their guidance, expertise and care.
A funeral service will be held Friday, October 2, at 3 p.m., in the breezeway of The Heavenly Gates Mausoleum. The Rev. Jack Russell will officiate. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, it is requested that masks be worn if attending. There will be no public visitation. Please know this was a difficult decision for our family to make.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Nina's name to The Green Valley Church of God at 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, WV 25177 or Hospice Care at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may visit Nina's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Smith family.