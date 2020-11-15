NINA JOAN ARBOGAST, 85, of Blue Creek, WV passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grand and great grandmother. She was devoted to her job as a dental assistant for close to 50 years with the Kanawha County Dental Health Council, which is dedicated to serving low income families who have no private dentist and also worked a second job at Maynor's Market where she proudly cooked and served the community for over 17 years with just as much devotion.
Nina was preceded in death by her loving husband of 23 years, Samuel R. Arbogast, Parents: Charles and Martha Belcher, sisters; Louise Anderson, Helen Ayers, Hessie Belcher, brothers; Carnold Belcher, Raymond Belcher and grandson; Joseph L. Brosk III.
She is survived by her sister; Margaret (Tib) Anderson; sons; Steve (Debbie) Arbogast, Sheldon (Robin) Arbogast both of Blue Creek, WV; daughters, Sheree (Joe) Brosk of Carthage, NY, Shelia (Terry) Harper of Falling Rock, WV; grandchildren; Emily Brosk, Norissa (Frank) Rupe, Jeremy Arbogast, Asa (Emily) Arbogast, Adam (Cassandra) Arbogast, Dusty (Valerie) Arbogast, Drew Arbogast, Dustin (Amber) Belcher, Samantha (Louis) Perna, Ashley Harper, Austin (Dani) Harper, step granddaughters Sarah, and Laura Mitchell, great grand children; Andrew, Olivia, Noah, Katie, Gavin, Sofia, Callie Mae, Tanner, Harley, Maddy, Mallory, Eli, Aiden, Abel and Aubrey, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. We also want to mention her best friend and double cousin whom she loved dearly with all her heart, Reba Whitt of Anstead, WV.
Due to COVID-19 we want to observe all safety precautions and social distancing. With that in mind, we will be having a graveside service on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2 pm at Elk Hills Memorial Park with Pastor Austin Harper officiating.
The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071