NINA JOAN SPEARS, 85, of Dunbar went to her heavenly home on April 23, 2022.
Born on September 14, 1936, Joan was the daughter of the late Raymond K. Barrett, Sr. and Nina Phalen Pennington.
She was also the sister of Raymond (Buster) Barrett, Homer (Hap) Pennington, and the late Ramona (Snookie) Hobbs.
She has joined her son, Gary Wayne Spears and grandson, Jeremy Michael Sanders. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children Elizabeth Saunders, and sons Greg, Danny, and David Spears; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly refer to her as MawMaw Jo; her brothers; her church family; and a host of many others whose lives she has touched with her kindness, love, and faith.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 1 pm at Dunbar Mountain Mission Church where she was a longtime member. Pastor James "Speedy" Arthur and Pastor Dave Bailey will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers for donations to be made in her honor to the following: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https:/www.stjude.org-onate-onate-to-st-jude.html Samaritan's Purse, https:/www.samaritanspurse.org ur-ministry-onate-online Wounded Warriors, https:/support.woundedwarriorproject.org-efault.aspx?tsid=10043 Shriners Children's Hospital, https:/donate.lovetotherescue.org ive1/819312 !-onation heckout?c_src=lttr-home or HospiceCare https:/www.hospicecarewv.org ake-a-donation/l The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Hospice who has helped make Joan's transition to her Heavenly home a more peaceful journey.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Joan's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com