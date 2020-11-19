NINA KEFFER WATSON, 84, formerly of South Charleston, WV passed away peacefully Saturday October 31, 2020, surrounded by family in Okatie, SC after a lengthy illness.
Nina graduated with honors from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV where she met her life long partner "Bob." They were married on December 27, 1957. Nina worked alongside her husband as office manager for the family construction business, R. L. Watson Company for several years and later retired after working for United Talent Company. She was an active member of The Bible Center Church in Charleston in her later years and generously donated to numerous local charities. Nina had a great sense of humor and enjoyed taking care of others more than anything. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a smart, caring, sweet, and classy lady who cared most about her husband, family, and her numerous pets which she pampered and adored.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Stella and Ray Keffer; sister, Greta Pridemore. She was also preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of 61 years, Robert Lee Watson, who passed away November 3, 2018.
Nina is survived by daughter and son-in-law Cynthia and Robert Bailey of Hilton Head, SC, son, David Watson of Charleston, WV, son and daughter-in-law Philip and Robin Sloman Watson of Columbus, OH; granddaughters Kara Bailey Hamilton (John), Alexandra Bailey, Madison Bailey Simpson (Tyler);great-grand children, Jameson Grant Simpson and Watson Neil Bailey; niece, Nancy Pridemore Fisher; nephews, Scott Watson and Ty Watson.
Due to current circumstances no formal services have been scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Union Mission Ministries, P. O. Box 112, Charleston, WV 25321.
Condolences may be expressed to the family via email at cwbailey@hargray.com. Or written condolences may be mailed to: Cynthia W Bailey, 60 Heyward Point Road, Okatie, SC 29909.