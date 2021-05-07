Thank you for Reading.

NINA M. VAUGHAN, 91, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in the New Lone Oak Cemetery in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Sunday at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you