NINA M. VAUGHAN, 91, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in the New Lone Oak Cemetery in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Sunday at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.