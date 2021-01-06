Noah Calton DeBord

NOAH CALTON "CAL" DEBORD, 85 , of South Charleston, WV, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 3, 2021, after an illness at CAMC - Memorial Division. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Arthur & Marie Griffith DeBord and six brothers, Rondal, Jim, Bryce, Arthur Lee, Paul and Sammy DeBord and sister Mary Frances Burdette.
He was retired with 31 years in construction from Union Carbide (where he was known as 'Ol Big Heart Cal), and was a member of Alum Creek Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Alum Creek.
Cal is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Phyllis, children, Connie (Charlie) Boardman, Marsha (Tom) Raker, and Brad (Denia) DeBord, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedysis Home Health and CAMC CPICU for the wonderful care given to our dad.
Due to COVID -19 there will be a private family service. There will be a celebration of Cal's life announced at a later date. Entombment will be at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston, WV.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV