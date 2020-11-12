Noah McDonough

NOAH SCOTT McDONOUGH, age 26 years, a former resident of Charles Town, WV, and more recently a resident of Richmond, VA, departed this life Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital at Richmond, VA.
He was born September 19, 1994 at Charleston, WV, a son of Frank Edward McDonough, III and wife Katherine, who survive at Lovettsville, VA, and the late Kimberley Shawn Parrish.
Also surviving are two brothers, Frank Edward McDonough, IV and wife Jessica of Leesburg, VA and Ian Parrish McDonough and wife Alanta of El Paso, TX; and one niece, Avery McDonough.
Also preceding him in death is an infant brother, Shawn Ryan McDonough.
He was a graduate of Westfield High School at Centreville, VA, with the class of 2012. He attended Southern Virginia University at Buena Vista, Virginia. He was an IT Programmer and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at Charles Town, WV.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at the Leading Creek Primitive Baptist Cemetery at Montrose, WV at 1 p.m.,, Saturday, November 14. Frank Edward McDonough III will officiate and interment will follow. As we continue to follow the CDC guidelines, social distancing as well as masks will be required for those in attendance.
The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Noah Scott McDonough. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com