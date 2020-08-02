NOAH TAYLOR JR., 47, of Blue Creek passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father, Noah Taylor Sr.; and closest friends, Rusty Boylan, and Eddie Carnefix Jr.
Noah was a loving son, husband, and father. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, four wheeling, art, and music. He loved to spend time with his family and also enjoyed painting, tinkering, and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Tammie Taylor; daughter, Sara Taylor; son, Alex Taylor; mother, Kathy Taylor; and sister, Jessica (Norman) Holley.
A visitation will be from 11am - 12pm, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.